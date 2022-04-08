LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A comment calling Las Vegas “gross” has sparked some back-and-forth between the mayors of Oakland and Las Vegas on Twitter.

Many took to social media to express concerns over the comment, and 8 News Now spoke to some visitors flying in from Oakland about it and about the possibility of baseball team the Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas being blocked.

The question of the Oakland A’s coming to the city is still up in the air, as is the possibility of the waterfront stadium going up in Oakland.

In a few TV interviews this week, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf called the Las Vegas desert “gross” and said that the city has some tacky architecture.

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman took to Twitter, telling Schaaf to join the 42 million visitors who come to the city, and even invited her to a Raiders game.

“Who she is as the mayor, she shouldn’t be making comments about other metropolitan areas so yeah, no don’t agree with it,” said traveler Mary Ann Dawkins-Padigela.

Other travelers said the A’s need a new stadium, regardless of where it’s located.

“They should have had a stadium a long time ago, and why don’t they have a stadium, if you guys are willing to build them a stadium they should come here,” said Jamilah Price.

A Las Vegas resident 8 News Now spoke with also said that both cities are beautiful, but that there is a reason why so many Californians are moving to Vegas.