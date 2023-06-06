LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever wondered what it was like to be a law enforcement officer?

The city of Las Vegas will be offering citizens a chance to find out with the Citizens Police Academy, which is designed to increase knowledge about law enforcement within the Las Vegas community.

The academy will be held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting on Aug. 16 through Nov. 8, 2023.

Topics will include patrol operations, arrests, search and seizure, bike patrol, motorcycle patrol, case law, use of force, and more.

The academy is put on by the city’s Department of Public Safety, which provides the public with law enforcement services at city parks and facilities through the Deputy City Marshals, operates the city’s detention center, and provides animal protection services in the city of Las Vegas.

Applicants must live or work in the city of Las Vegas, be at least 18 years old, and have no felony, gross misdemeanor, or misdemeanor convictions.

Those who wish to apply can sign up online.