Las Vegas Rescue Mission to host drive-thru giveaway to donate 1,250 turkeys and trimmings to families in need

LAS EGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is hosting a Turkey Giveaway for families in need this holiday season. There will be 1,250 turkeys with trimmings available on a first-come first-served basis.

The Giveaway Event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and it will be open to the public to attend via drive-thru, at the outdoor parking lot located at 850 W Robin Leach Ln, Las Vegas NV 89101, by Symphony Park.

Individuals and families can only drive-thru one time to ensure supplies last and are available to as many people as possible. Due to COVID-19, turkeys and bags of trimmings will be directly placed in the trunks of vehicles to limit contact, and no exchanges will be made.

If more than one family is attending in one vehicle then proof of different addresses must be provided.

Items to be included in the giveaway are as follow:

One 8-10lb turkey

Turkey pan

Mashed potato mix

Box of stuffing

Canned corn

Gravy and peas/green beans

“We are so blessed to be able to provide turkeys and trimmings to individuals and families who are most in need this holiday season” says Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. “At the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, we will always do our best to provide hope and care to warm the hearts of our most vulnerable community members.”

For more information about the Giveaway drive-thru event, call (702) 382-1766 or go to https://vegasrescue.org/turkeygiveaway/.