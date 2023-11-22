LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the Thanksgiving weekend nearly underway, a local non-profit is offering a holiday feast Wednesday to those who need it most.

The 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census showed a significant increase in the number of people who need a place to call home. The census found more than 6,500 people in the valley are experiencing homelessness, which is up around 16% from the previous year.

The rescue mission wants to remind everyone that the Thanksgiving dinner is open and free to anyone in the community and no reservations are required.

“We are preparing 750 trays of food and are hoping everyone can get seconds, thirds, or however much they want,” said Heather Williams, the director of development at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

The meal is on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 480 Bonanza Road. Williams said the mission could use more volunteers and if you’re interested, you can find more details at this link. The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is also always accepting donations.