LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a special time of year, but for people who are struggling, it can also be very difficult. That’s why a non-profit that helps all year round is working double-time to make sure every child has something under the tree.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is supplying toys for kids in need this holiday. This year is the mission’s 14th Holiday Toy Giveaway event for children and families in need.

According to a release, the mission is expected to hand out more than 1,500 free toys for children and teens of all ages during the event. The event will be entirely free and open to the public.

The Mission will give away at least one toy per child or teen while supplies last, but each child or teen must be present with an adult, the release said.

“Last year, we served about a thousand children,” Heather Williams, Director of Development, said.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Cashman Field in Lots C and D. The event is first come, first served.