Las Vegas Rescue Mission held annual toy giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Leaders at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission held their annual giveaway this weekend.

The giveaway was held at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd Saturday morning.

The mission handed out thousands of toys to children up to 17-years of age.

Other items were offered to families, including beanies, blankets, cookies, and canned goods.

“Just to be able to put a smile on some of their kids’ faces — so obviously we’re able to help, and we hope that a lot of people are walking away pretty happy today,” Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

If you would like to donate to the recuse mission, call (702) 382-1766 or online by clicking HERE.