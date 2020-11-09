Las Vegas Rescue Mission giving 2,500 turkeys and trimmings to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A few thousand Las Vegas valley families will get to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission which will giveaway 2,500 turkeys with trimmings.

The turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis to the public on Thursday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov, 14 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. via a drive-thru at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission which is located at 480 W. Bonanza Road.

The meal includes an 8 – 10lb turkey, a turkey pan, mashed potato mix, a box of stuffing, gravy, canned corn, peas or green beans.

“We are so blessed to be able to provide turkeys and trimming to individuals and families who are most in need this holiday season,” said Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Due to COVID-19, the turkey and trimmings will be placed directly into the trunks of vehicles. If more than one family is in a vehicle, proof of different addresses must be provided.