Editor’s note: The graphic images of dogs may be disturbing to some readers.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Animal cruelty is an issue police say they are attempting to crack down on, and local rescue groups say they are seeking justice as well.

Nevada Voters For Animals is asking the public for help in two cases of animal cruelty and neglect.

The organization said it would offer a $1,000 reward each to help find the owners responsible in both cases.

Two dogs found neglected at apartment complex in North Las Vegas (Credit: Nevada Voters For Animals)

The first case involves a pair of Maltese mix dogs found covered in urine and feces, severely matted, and neglected. They were found in an apartment complex in North Las Vegas

Maltese mix dog found neglected at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas (Credit: Nevada Voters For Animals)

The second case involves a Doberman named Teddy who was found stuck in a bush with butchered ears in a vacant trailer lot near Nellis and Desert Inn.

Doberman found near Nellis and Desert Inn (Credit: Nevada Voers For Animals)

Those with information are asked to contact Nevada Voters For Animals, the organization’s Facebook page, or by calling 702-660-8970.