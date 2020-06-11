Las Vegas reopening pools, Chuck Minker rec center next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — City pools and the Chuck Minker Sports Complex will open next week, according to a City of Las Vegas news release.

Pools at Freedom Park, Doolittle, Garside and the Municipal Pool will all open on Monday.

Pavilion Center Pool opened June 5, and Baker Pool will remain closed.

Guests should arrive at the beginning of a two-hour open swim period. Only 50 people will be allowed at each time.

Locker rooms will be closed. Guests should arrive in appropriate swimming attire, and a temperature check will be required before entering, the news release said.

Chuck Minker Sports Complex will open Tuesday. The weight room, cardio area and racquetball courts will be available Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The facility will be closed Sunday and Monday.

The city is working on plans for reopening community centers and other facilities. For more details, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/welcomeback.

All facilities will follow social distancing and other safety guidelines provided by the Governor’s Office.

At pools, lane reservations and lap swim are only available at Pavilion Center Pool. Call 702-229-1488 for reservations.

Open swim hours vary by location. Please check www.lasvegasnevada.gov for more details.

Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Freedom Park, 899 N. Pecos Road, Monday-Friday, 5 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12, 2 and 4 p.m.

Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J St., Monday-Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Monday-Friday, 5 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12, 2 and 4 p.m.

Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, Monday-Friday, 8 and 10 a.m., 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday 12, 2 and 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Monday-Friday, 12, 2 and 7:15 p.m.; Saturday 12, 2 and 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Daily fees for all city pools are $2 for ages 4-17 and 50+, $3 for ages 18-49; children ages 3 and younger are free. Restrooms will be open at all facilities; water fountains will remain closed.

The city currently is accepting reservations for park pavilions and special events. Picnic shelter reservations and information are available online.