Las Vegas remembers U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —As the world mourned the loss of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday, members of the Las Vegas community shared the ways she has impacted their lives.

“As soon as I heard I just started screaming no,” Claudia Aguayo, President-Elect of the Latino Bar Association said while fighting back tears. “It was really hard.”

It was a monumental moment felt around the world. After 87 years of moving some of society’s mountains, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s loss was especially felt in Las Vegas.

“It was universal, everyone was looking down at their phones,” local attorney Mary Bacon said of Friday’s news. “Everyone had tears in their eyes.”

The defender for women’s rights also worked as an attorney and a professor. Her influence embodied the landscape of Las Vegas, unlocking countless doors and manifesting dreams across the legal community.

“She’s paved the way for really all women,” Bacon added. “Especially in the legal community. So, to lose her, since so many of us looked up to her, it felt personal.”

“She has been a role model, I think, for many women who are lawyers,” Latino Bar Association President Mayra Salinas added. “And who aspire to be just as great as she has been.”

Now, as we all commemorate the tireless steps she took to revolutionize our reality, those who loved her here at home vow to carry “RBG’s” legacy close to their hearts.

“We’re seeing the effects of those changes she started a long time ago,” Salinas added.

“Just give thanks to her and to people like her,” Aguayo concluded.

Salinas also told 8 News Now women currently make up the majority of The Las Vegas Latino Bar Association board. She believes this wouldn’t be possible without the influence of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.