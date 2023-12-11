LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas community will take the time to remember and honor a Nevada State Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A procession for Sergeant Michael Abbate is set to proceed along the Las Vegas Strip and area freeways, ending at a church in Henderson, where a memorial service will be held.

The route will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary at 1325 N. Main Street in Las Vegas before heading south on Main Street, turning west on Washington Avenue, south onto I-15, taking the exit eastbound on Sahara Avenue, turning south on Las Vegas Boulevard and traveling down the Las Vegas Strip.

Then, the procession will enter eastbound I-215 before traveling north on US-95 and exit eastbound Russell Road before arriving at Central Church at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Abbate was killed on Nov. 30 when a suspected drunk driver struck him and Nevada Trooper Alberto Felix on I-15.

Police said one way those interested in offering support can do so is through the Injured Police Officer’s Fund, which helps reduce the financial burden on police officers and their families after they are injured or killed in the line of duty. Those who want to donate to the fund can do so at this link.