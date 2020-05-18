Las Vegas releases new national TV ad in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new national television ad promoting Las Vegas starting running on Monday. It’s called “Reimagined.”

Las Vegas casino properties have suffered massive losses since they were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at the TV ad:

According to R&R Partners, which created the ad, the ad “deviates slightly from previous Vegas ads in terms of tone and messaging.” The PR firm said it’s an extension of the new “What Happens Here, Only Happens Here” campaign that was launched in January.

The commercial shows various Las Vegas Strip imagery and outdoor recreation, but doesn’t show anyone wearing a mask. It’s does convey that Vegas will reopen when the time is right and will still be “fun and exciting.”

The ad will run nationally across a combination of network and cable channels including: ABC, CBS, NBC, BET, BET Her, Bravo, E!, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT, TV One and Travel Channel. It will also run digitally as part of a streaming schedule with NBC,” according to R&R Partners.