LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday, Aug. 17, its funding allocations for the 2022 fiscal year.

Of the nearly $2 billion in total funding, Las Vegas has received $2.6 million from the Department of Homeland Security under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and Transit Security Grant Program.

The announcement was delivered by Rep. Dina Titus and a member of the Homeland Security Committee via a press release.

These programs provide funding for target hardening and security enhancements to both nonprofit entities and public transportation.

Of the total funding allocated to Nevada for the 2022 fiscal year, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) will receive the largest sum for transit security, at $2.5 million. The Midbar Kodesh Temple in Las Vegas will receive $125,476. And on a state level, Nevada will receive $415,634 to enhance nonprofit security.

“As a world-class travel destination, Las Vegas faces unique threats from both domestic and foreign sources,” said Rep. Titus in a press release.