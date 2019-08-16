Las Vegas real estate broker dies after battle with cancer

John Knott, CBRE executive involved in many big sales in Las Vegas including the land where Allegiant Stadium was built, has died at 62.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prominent Las Vegas real estate executive John Knott has died at 62 after a battle with cancer.

Knott is well known for his part in large deals that included the land for Allegiant Stadium where the Raiders will play, and recent deals for the Hard Rock Hotel and the Lucky Dragon, which closed about a year after it opened. He also worked deals for the defunct Fontainebleau, which was bought and sold by financier Carl Icahn but was never completed.

Leading the CBRE Global Gaming Group since 2003, Knott is listed on the company’s website as CBRE executive vice president. Past duties with CBRE include serving as managing director of the Las Vegas office. He is credited with helping the group establish a market leading position worldwide.

Michael Newman of CBRE released this statement: “John Knott, whose larger-than-life personality and imprint on Las Vegas leaves a larger-than-life legacy, was a force to be reckoned with … . John’s client list read like a ‘who’s who’ of the world’s leading gaming companies. John was deeply passionate about Las Vegas and remained bullish on the city even throughout the economic downturn. We extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, associates and family and are grateful his legacy will continue to live on in the many projects he touched.”

He worked at commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield in Los Angeles before coming to Las Vegas.

Knott graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Claremont McKenna College.