LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Women have made significant strides when it comes to homeownership. In fact, when it comes to larger cities, Las Vegas has the third most female homebuyers, according to data from federal financial institutions.

There are two major factors that experts cite the increase. First, there are more women who are head of the household, and second, more women have reached higher education and income levels.

“What made me get super serious about it was the future and leaving a legacy for my daughter, and generational wealth for my daughter. It’s something in these uncertain times, we should definitely have under our belt. As a mother, I like to lead by example and I thought I’ve got to put my fears to the side,” said Catrice Johnson, Las Vegas homebuyer.

According to data from the National Association of Realtors, homeownership rates for women were more than 61% in 2019 compared to 50% in 1990.

Sara Pulin, a real estate agent, who has been selling homes in Las Vegas for the past five years shares her insight as a female agent.

“I think there are advantages of working with other women. Women trust you more, they are more confident. They are more willing to work with you. I have found that a lot of my female clients are scared at first and weary. Once they work with me and I give them the game plan from A to Z, they become a lot more confident,” she said.

While Pulin recognizes houses are getting more expensive, she said real estate is always a great investment and a fixed mortgage is better than rising rent rates.

As for those women who are breaking into the real estate industry, Pulin suggests finding a mentor.