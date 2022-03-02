LAS VEGSA (KLAS) — Las Vegas has a long history of people doing freelance or gig work. A new study by Finances Online shows Las Vegas ranks seventh as the best city for freelance work.

Millions of Americans left their traditional jobs during the “Great Resignation” over the past two years during the pandemic with some choosing to work on their own terms.

8 News Now spoke with Ingrid Rosa who formed her own company Entertainment Labor Force Vegas. She broke into the industry about five years ago as a stagehand and now works for herself.

She said gig work is attractive because you can work multiple jobs and ultimately make more money. While one benefit is the pay, flexibility is another. Creating her own schedule allows her to take advantage of big events like EDC and the Pro Bowl which offer hire locals when they come to town.

“Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world. It’s an opportunity-filled city. There is not one day that goes by that you will not be working. You can do as many hours as you want in whatever you want. You can work in a restaurant or as a stagehand,” Rosa said.

She said that workers are more eager to work and companies are collaborating a lot more. Rosa wants to encourage more people to take up trades such as lighting or set design. She’s even participating in a job fair at Coronado High School next week to recruit new talent.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average annual pay for a freelancer in Nevada is more than $57,000 a year.

As the gig industry grows, so do other opportunities. There are platforms to help the growing industry such as Fiverr and Upwork. A new one is called Wedo. Owner Indiana Gregg started it during the pandemic to help users connect, make and receive payments, and network.

“We think it’s important to create a fair and equal playing field. It shouldn’t matter if you were born across the tracks, or race or color. You should be able to have access to entrepreneurship and access to education,” Gregg said.

It’s predicted the majority of the American workforce will be freelancing in the future.

Some of the downsides to freelancing include lack of job security and lack of benefits.