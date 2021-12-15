Las Vegas ranks 3rd as best city to celebrate Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Las Vegas might be the place for you.

The Entertainment Capital of the World made the top 5 list of best places to celebrate the holiday, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website Wednesday.

Las Vegas came in at number 3 overall. Topping off the list of best places to celebrate the holiday is in Atlanta, followed by Orlando.

WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 32 key indicators of a festive and affordable Christmas, such as traditions, shopping, and costs. Their data set ranges from the availability of Christmas traditions to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to the city’s overall generosity.

Celebrating Christmas in Las Vegas (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

8 th – Christmas Tree Farms per Capita

– Christmas Tree Farms per Capita 1 st – Number of Affordable, High-Quality Restaurants

– Number of Affordable, High-Quality Restaurants 48 th – Average Beverage Price

– Average Beverage Price 1 st – Food Banks per Capita

– Food Banks per Capita 1st – Gift Shops per Capita

Las Vegas beat out popular destinations like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

