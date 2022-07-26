LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the recent size limit on new pools being built in the Las Vegas area, the city was ranked number one in ‘The best US cities for a backyard pool party,’ by Upgradedpoints.com.

The criteria consisted of staples one would expect, such as weather, which locals would certainly agree warrants a pool party, to more specific measurments, like cost of party essentials, namely beer.

Las Vegas has a lot going for it when considering throwing a pool party. However, new restrictions may put a damper on the size of the gathering.

In an effort to conserve more water, the Clark County Commission unanimously approved a new ordinance prohibiting the Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) from serving homes with pools with a total surface area of over 600 square feet. Which for most is still plenty of pool. For perspective, a 600 square foot pool is roughly the size of a spacious two-car garage.