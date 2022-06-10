LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Try as we might to overcome Las Vegas’s reputation as an ‘anything goes’ city, it looks like one not-so-welcome ranking is here to stay. Las Vegas is ranked as the fourth top city for infidelity for the second year in a row.

The 2022 list was compiled by the dating site Ashley Madison. It published the list of infidelity towns using its own data from more than 70 million users.

The cities coming in above Las Vegas were Atlanta at number three, Miami at number two, and Orlando at number one.

The changes this year include St. Louis and Boise trading the six and seven spots.

Orlando, FL Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Las Vegas, NV Cincinnati, OH Boise, ID St. Louis, MO Saint Paul, MN Tampa, FL Minneapolis, MN Richmond, VA Buffalo, NY Spokane, WA Pittsburgh, PA Jacksonville, NC Denver, CO Cleveland, OH Anchorage, AK Colorado Springs, CO Portland, ME

The website has been widely criticized ever since it launched in 2002. The CEO of a competing dating site once said Ashley Madison was “a business built on the back of broken hearts, ruined marriages and damaged families.”