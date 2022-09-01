LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to vacation hotspots Las Vegas has always ranked near the top of the lists, but now it can add “Happiest Holiday Destination.” The new ranking comes from Club Med. The site used several different data points to come up with what it calls its “Happiness Score.”

Club Med wrote it compiled data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations globally. Among the data collected were pollution, crime, and the cost of beer. Club Med also used data from tripadvisor to see what locations had the most number of outdoor activities, day trips, and spas and wellness centers in each city per 100,000 people. Nomadlist was also used to find the overall happiness of individual cities and LGBTQ+ friendliness.

North America’s happiest destinations

#1 LAS VEGAS

2. New Orleans

3. Vancouver

4. San Francisco

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Los Angeles

7. Portland

8. Toronto

9. Halifax

10. Nashville

World’s happiest holiday destinations

Indonesia

#2 LAS VEGAS

3. New Orleans

4. Spain

5. Netherlands

6. Hungary

7. Canada

8. San Francisco

9. Dubai

10. Rio de Janeiro