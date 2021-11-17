Las Vegas ranked 10th best city in the world to relocate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re already here, it’s no surprise that Las Vegas is a great place to live.

But if research by money.co.uk generates any buzz, the whole world might figure it out soon.

Las Vegas placed at No. 10 on a list of the best cities in the world to relocate, ranking right up there with Tokyo, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco. The full list:

Austin, Texas Tokyo Charleston, South Carolina Dubai, United Arab Emirates Los Angeles Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Miami Muscat, Oman San Francisco Las Vegas

The rankings were based on eight factors: average temperature, average home price per square meter, average monthly salary, cost of living, number of restaurants, number of green spaces, internet speed and life expectancy.

Scores in each category were used to create an overall score for each city.

Factors that played most in favor for Las Vegas: average temperature (68.5 degrees F, according to money.co.uk), average home price ($2,550 per square meter), cost of living ($3,137 per month for a family of four), life expectancy (79) and number of restaurants (4,524).

Austin’s advantages over other cities included internet speed, average temperature and average monthly salary.

Las Vegas ranked above Austin for overall affordability, and sixth-best overall for weather. In fact, it’s the best U.S. city for weather, followed by Miami and Los Angeles. And did we mention the restaurants?