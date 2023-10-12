LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the war rages on in the Middle East, people in Las Vegas are speaking out.

Two groups gathered near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bridger Avenue on Thursday, one to support Israel and the other to back the civilians of Palestine.

On Thursday evening, 8 News Now spoke to people on each side of the movement.

“This is pure terrorism and evil. This is worse than the Holocaust, worse,” Liz Levi expressed. “Our people survived the Holocaust and we’re going to survive this also.”

“Unfortunately, there’s people dying, we don’t want that. But when you push people into a corner, and they don’t have options,” Michael said.

Many local lawmakers including Democratic Senator Jackie Rosen have spoken out in support of Israel, since Hamas’s surprise attack.

The rallies continued through Thursday evening.