LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas goes by many names: Vegas, Sin City, Lost Wages… etc. But one the Raiders football club is singling out might come across as ironic right now. The Raiders have filed an application on the term, “WIN CITY” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The application was filed on Nov. 16 and according to the form appears to be for some type of retail sales.

It’s worth pointing out that this filing comes at a time when the Raiders team is 3-7 this season. Last season the team had a winning record of 10-7 and over its lifetime (62 years) it is 494-454 through Nov. 23, 2023.

It’s not clear if the team can be awarded the trademark since it is already registered by someone in Carson City.

In the “WIN CITY” trademark application the team wrote could be used for the following long list of items: