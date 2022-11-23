LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas goes by many names: Vegas, Sin City, Lost Wages… etc. But one the Raiders football club is singling out might come across as ironic right now. The Raiders have filed an application on the term, “WIN CITY” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The application was filed on Nov. 16 and according to the form appears to be for some type of retail sales.
It’s worth pointing out that this filing comes at a time when the Raiders team is 3-7 this season. Last season the team had a winning record of 10-7 and over its lifetime (62 years) it is 494-454 through Nov. 23, 2023.
It’s not clear if the team can be awarded the trademark since it is already registered by someone in Carson City.
In the “WIN CITY” trademark application the team wrote could be used for the following long list of items:
- Jewelry
- Ornamental lapel pins
- Jewelry charms
- Tie pins and tie clips
- Pendants
- Key chains
- Clocks
- Watches
- Bracelets
- Collectible coins, and non-monetary coins of precious metal
- Tote bags
- Wallets
- Ornamental novelty pins
- Sports gloves, namely, football gloves, golf gloves, work-out gloves, skateboarding gloves, and bowling gloves
- Entertainment services in the nature of professional football games and exhibitions
- Fan club services
- Ticket reservation and booking services for entertainment and sporting events
- Organizing community sporting and cultural events
- Providing sports and entertainment information via a global computer network or a commercial on-line computer service or by cable, satellite, television and radio
- Arranging and conducting athletic competitions, namely, professional football games and exhibitions
- Entertainment services, namely, musical and dance performances provided during intervals at sports events
- Educational services, namely, physical education programs in the field of football
- Educational services, namely, physical education programs in the field of children’s fitness
- Production of radio and television programs
- Arranging and conducting football games, football exhibitions, and football competitions for entertainment purposes
- Entertainment services, namely, ongoing multimedia programs featuring football games, football exhibitions, and football competitions distributed via a global computer network or a commercial on-line computer service or via cable, satellite, television, or radio
- Presentation of live shows featuring musical and dance performances in connection with athletic events and community service events.