Las Vegas Raiders sign multiple draft picks

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – NOVEMBER 9: Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to block during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 38-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday that the club has signed multiple draft picks.

8 News Now has a compiled a list of the players signed to the organization from a number of press releases sent Saturday, July 25.

Damon Arnette, cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick CB Damon Arnette, a 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback out of Ohio State. He was selected 19th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Arnette appeared in 53 games during his time with the Buckeyes from 2015-19, totaling 140 tackles (104 solo), five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 27 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Arnette was a three-time All-Big Ten selection while helping the program reach the College Football Playoffs two times in 2016 and 2019.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Arnette attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School and helped the program capture a 7A State Championship as a senior in 2014.

Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick WR Henry Ruggs III, a 6-foot, 190-pound explosive receiver out of Alabama. He was selected 12th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A three-year player for the Crimson Tide, Ruggs III appeared in 41 contests with 27 starts during his time with the program and compiled 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns, adding two rush attempts for an additional score. Ruggs III finished his collegiate career ranking third in school history in touchdown receptions, while his 17.5-yard average per reception ranks sixth in program annals.

A native of Montgomery, Ala., Ruggs III attended Robert E. Lee High School and was an elite five-star prospect by 247Sports as a receiver. He ranked No. 24 nationally in the Top247 and was the outlet’s top-rated receiver, while ranking No. 10 and No. 23 in the nation among his position group by other reputable outlets such as Scout.com and ESPN.

Tanner Muse, linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick LB Tanner Muse, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound versatile defensive playmaker. He was selected 100th overall in the third round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

During five seasons at Clemson from 2015-19, Muse played safety for the program and appeared in 59 contests with 39 starts, the second-most appearances by a Tiger in school history. He recorded 192 tackles (105 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery that was also returned for a touchdown while helping the school capture the 2016 and 2018 National Championship.

A native of Belmont, N.C., the converted linebacker for the Raiders attended South Point High School and was rated the No. 17 player in North Carolina by Rivals.com.

Bryan Edwards, wide receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick WR Bryan Edwards, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver out of South Carolina. He was selected 81st overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Edwards was a four-year starter at South Carolina and appeared in 48 games and totaled 234 receptions for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Edwards left the program as the all-time leader in career receptions, receiving yards and consecutive games with a catch (48), while his career receiving touchdowns ranked tied for third in school history. He also became just the sixth true freshman to start in a season opener for South Carolina since 2009 and ranked eighth among FBS freshmen with 590 receiving yards and 49.2 receiving yards per game in 2016, earning All-SEC Freshman First Team accolades.

A native of Conway, S.C., Edwards played at Conway High School, where he finished his prep career with 188 receptions for 2,562 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Lynn Bowden Jr., running back

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr., a 6-foot-1, 199-pound versatile playmaker out of Kentucky. He was selected 80th overall by the club in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A three-year player for the Wildcats from 2017-19, Bowden Jr. appeared in 39 games with 25 starts over his career with the program, tallying 206 carries for 1,530 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 114 receptions for 1,303 yards and six additional scores. Bowden Jr. also completed 38-of-79 pass attempts for 495 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

The native of Kittanning, Pa. attended Liberty (Ohio) High School before transferring his junior season to Warren G Harding High School. He was a four-star prospect by all major recruiting services and was a Top-100 player in the 2017 class by ESPN and Scout.com after throwing for 1,366 yards, rushing for 2,277 yards and accounting for 57 total touchdowns as a senior.

Amik Robertson, cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick CB Amik Robertson, a 5-foot-9, 183-pound versatile defensive back. He was selected 139th overall in the fourth round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Over three seasons with Louisiana Tech from 2017-19, Robertson started all 38 games for the program, compiling 184 tackles, (138 solo), including 23 for loss, four sacks, 14 interceptions, including three returned for scores, 48 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries. Robertson’s 48 passes defensed over his career ranked second among all active career leaders in the NCAA.

A native of Thibodaux, La., Robertson earned all-state honors, while also being named to the All-District team and being recognized as the All-Region MVP as a senior in 2016.

John Simpson, guard

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick G John Simpson, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound player from Clemson. He was selected 109th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A four-year player at Clemson, Simpson appeared in 50 games with 29 starts and helped the school capture two National Championships in 2016 and 2018. During his two seasons as a full-time starter, he helped the Tigers post a staggering 29-1 record.

A native of North Charleston, S.C., Simpson played at Fort Dorchester High School prior to entering the college ranks. He was ranked as the No. 232nd player in the nation by ESPN.com and was invited to the US Army All-American game following his senior year in 2015.

The Las Vegas Raiders contributed to this report.