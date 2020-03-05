Las Vegas Raiders share breakfast with local students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders don’t hit the turf at Allegiant Stadium for several more months but the team is in Las Vegas to celebrate National School Breakfast Week.

They visited Rancho High School Thursday morning to have breakfast with local students. Excited students got a chance to meet the players and enjoy a free breakfast.

Clark County School District started offering free breakfast to all students this past week. A few weeks earlier, the Raiders donated $500,000 to eliminate student meal debt.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said it’s important for kids to fuel up with a healthy breakfast.