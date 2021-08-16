Las Vegas Raiders, RTC report fewer traffic, parking issues for preseason opener at Allegiant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While traffic and parking issues at the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason kickoff game over the weekend went smoother at Allegiant Stadium, there are still some bugs to be worked out.

The Las Vegas Raiders and RTC said it learned it needs to fine-tune its signage on roadways and do a better job of identifying lane assignments and implementing more traffic strategies.

It also mentioned the need to better educate riders about the mobile app for the RTC Game Day Express so people can board faster. Around 6,500 passengers used the Express service but one of the issues discovered was there wasn’t enough signage to identify post-game pick-up locations. Also, a better job will be done of making sure riders are aware of the wait times. The Express service gets fans to the Allegiant Stadium from five different valley locations for $2 a trip.

“While we expected strong interest from locals in our Game Day Express transit service, even we were a little surprised by demand for the service. We will continue to work with the Raiders to improve the program while ensuring we better educate and manage the expectations of our riders,” said CEO MJ Maynard, RTC.

Some of the recent improvements made that were implemented for Saturday’s game included opening parking lots four hours in advance of the game and staggering arrivals which helped reduce congestion. According to the news release, the parking lots surrounding the stadium were cleared within an hour of the game-ending. Around 22,000 fans used the Hacienda Bridge to access the stadium and more watering stations were added in the plaza area.

“We believe these improvements enhanced the overall experience of many fans. We will continue to evaluate and improve the program with every game and major event as we learn more about fan preferences,” said Dan Ventrelle, president, Las Vegas Raiders.

Theresa Gaisser with the RTC said traffic around the stadium was noticeably better when compared to previous events. However, there was a crash that resulted in the closure of the Russell Road and Valley View intersection that caused some disruption.