Las Vegas Raiders receive backlash following Tweet on Chauvin verdict

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Las Vegas Raiders/Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are receiving major backlash for a tweet the organization posted following the Derek Chauvin verdict. The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

The Raiders posted a graphic that reads “I CAN BREATHE,” with the date of Chauvin’s conviction underneath.

Comments include:

“This is so incredibly offensive.”

“Literally nothing has changed???”

“How many people participated in the approval process of this tweet”

The Raiders have not acknowledged the backlash on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories