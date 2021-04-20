Las Vegas Raiders receive backlash following Tweet on Chauvin verdict

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are receiving major backlash for a tweet the organization posted following the Derek Chauvin verdict. The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.
The Raiders posted a graphic that reads “I CAN BREATHE,” with the date of Chauvin’s conviction underneath.
Comments include:
“This is so incredibly offensive.”
“Literally nothing has changed???”
“How many people participated in the approval process of this tweet”
The Raiders have not acknowledged the backlash on Twitter.