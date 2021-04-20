Las Vegas Raiders receive backlash following Tweet on Chauvin verdict

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are receiving major backlash for a tweet the organization posted following the Derek Chauvin verdict. The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

The Raiders posted a graphic that reads “I CAN BREATHE,” with the date of Chauvin’s conviction underneath.

Comments include:

“This is so incredibly offensive.”

This is so incredibly offensive. — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) April 20, 2021

“Literally nothing has changed???”

Literally nothing has changed??? — Chef Gaykwon 🏳️‍🌈☭🚩🐧 (@GramsciFag69) April 20, 2021

“How many people participated in the approval process of this tweet”

How many people participated in the approval process of this tweet — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 20, 2021

The Raiders have not acknowledged the backlash on Twitter.