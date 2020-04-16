LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Raiderette virtual auditions are now open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they are now looking for candidates to be part of their professional cheerleading team — The Raiderettes. Virtual auditions are now open to those interested in applying.

The announcement made on the Las Vegas Raiders website also noted that practices will be held in Henderson. Candidates selected are expected to attend all home games, travel and make appearances.

The 2020 Raiderettes auditions will be held virtually for the Preliminary & Semi-Final rounds, where candidates will have the opportunity to show the team their unique style, personality, and talent.

In addition to being available, candidates must have additional requirements listed on the Raiderette audition page include the following:

Raiderette audition requirements listed on the Raiderette Audition Page

Auditions are open now through April 30.

Interested candidates must register on the Raiders website in order to participate in the audition process.

Those selected will receive an email with further information on Friday, May 1, 2020.

For more information on the virtual auditions and to register please visit the Las Vegas Raiders – Raiderette Audition page here.