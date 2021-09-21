Las Vegas Raiders offer alternate screening for fans attending game vs. Miami at Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders will once again offer alternate screening this Friday, Saturday, and on gameday for attendees planning to attend the Sunday, Sept. 26, game against Miami at Allegiant Stadium.

This is the second Raiders home game since the organization announced last month that they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend games at Allegiant Stadium. Fans who are fully vaccinated will be able to shed their face coverings once inside the stadium. Those who are partially vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask during the game.

Fans need to download the CLEAR app and upload their vaccination information. The alternate screening will be available this weekend for fans who are over 12, those who are partially vaccinated, have a vaccine that isn’t supported in the CLEAR app, or need assistance ahead of gameday.

Those screenings will be available in Lot B at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 24, 25, and 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.