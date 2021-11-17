Las Vegas Raiders offer alternate screening ahead of Week 11 vs. Cincinnati at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Raiders will once again offer alternate screening this weekend for attendees planning to attend the Sunday, Nov. 21 game against Cincinnati at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend games at Allegiant Stadium this season. Fans who are fully vaccinated will be able to shed their face coverings once inside the stadium. Those who are partially vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask during the game.

Fans need to download the CLEAR app and upload their vaccination information. The alternate screening will be available this weekend for fans who are over 12, those who are partially vaccinated, have a vaccine that isn’t supported in the CLEAR app, or need assistance ahead of gameday.

Those screenings will be available in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the sixth Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization’s announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. If you can’t be at the game, you can watch it here on 8 News Now.