LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or masks for home games at Allegiant Stadium, according to an email to season ticketholders Wednesday.

Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the advice and guidelines of federal and state medical professionals to create a safe environment for our staff, players and fans. Based on the latest information, we are confident that we can provide that safe environment without the extra precautions of vaccinations and masks. We are looking forward to welcoming all our fans back to Allegiant Stadium this season. Email from the Las Vegas Raiders

The team had previously offered alternate screenings for COVID-19 and on-site vaccinations for fans before relaxing the requirement.