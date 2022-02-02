NEW ADDITION: Las Vegas Raiders name Champ Kelly as assistant general manager

FILE – This is a 2019 photo of Champ Kelly of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Thursday, May 2, 2019 when this image was taken. Champ Kelly remembers sending handwritten and typed letters to every NFL team and the rejections that came in return. He did it four times a year over four years, hoping to get his foot in the league. Once the opportunity came, he made several jumps. Now Chicago’s assistant director of player personnel, he hopes to make another big leap. He has his sights set on becoming a general manager, maybe even the Bears’ with the team looking to fill an opening. (AP Photo/File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced Anthony “Champ” Kelly as the team’s new assistant general manager.

The announcement comes days after the team introduced Josh McDaniels as the new head coach and Dave Ziegler as the general manager.

Kelly most recently served as Chicago’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel from 2017-21 after spending two seasons as the Bears’ Director of Pro Scouting.

Prior to joining the Bears, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos (2007-14), including the final five as Assistant Director of Pro Personnel. He originally joined the Broncos in 2007 and served as a Northeast region college scout (2007), and Assistant Coordinator of Pro and College Scouting (2008-09).

Kelly is a native of Florida and graduated in Computer Science from the University of Kentucky.

In addition to Kelly’s background in football, he has also worked in corporate America for a Fortune 100 company, IBM.

Kelly and his wife, Stephanie, have three daughters, Claire Alaina, Chloe Grace, and Caroline Elise. The Kelly family is also active in the community and founded a non-profit corporation, Heart Power, which has hosted youth programs in Colorado, Florida, and Kentucky.