LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday that Jason Horowitz will become the new radio play-by-play announcer for the team.

Horowitz will be joined on the call by All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, for all Raiders games this season. Kennedy moved to the booth to handle color analyst duties in 2018 after serving as a siding reporter for four seasons.

“As a kid, I used to pretend I was the voice for a team calling an epic interception, or the game-winning touchdown,” said Horowitz. “I want to thank Mark Davis and the Raiders organization for making that dream become a reality. I am humbled to join an historic franchise, following in the footsteps of the legends who have called games for the Silver and Black to the sport’s greatest fanbase.”

Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and has been the lead studio anchor of Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage since 2009. Horowitz’s additional work with Westwood One includes NCAA tournaments and Final Four games since 2014, as well as various shows on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPNU.

Horowitz has also covered Super Bowls, Olympic Games, and Final Four Games. He has also hosted NFL Drafts and called FCS Championship Games.