Las Vegas Raiders hosts junior training camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Raiders hosts a Junior Training Camp for children ages 9 to 11 in West Las Vegas Tuesday.

The training camp was at Kiango Isoke Park at the Doolittle Complex in West Las Vegas for 60 children ages 9 to 11 who are part of the Westside Schools Flag Football League, a free league offered at Doolittle Community Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders later announced a donation of $5,000 to the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE to benefit the Westside Schools League.

The Mayor’s Fund is a vehicle for corporate and philanthropic partners to support innovative programs that improve quality of life for all Las Vegas residents with a special focus on vulnerable populations, including the Westside Schools League.

Credit: the city of Las Vegas.

Credit: the city of Las Vegas.

Credit: the city of Las Vegas.

The Silver & Black has been hosting RJTCs—free youth football clinics facilitated by the Raiders and geared towards boys and girls—in Southern Nevada since 2017. The camp’s curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience. Participants run through football drills and are encouraged to stay active for at least 60 minutes a day, which contributes to a healthy lifestyle.