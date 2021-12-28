Las Vegas Raiders honor John Madden, Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders honored Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden Tuesday, Dec. 28 following the announcement of his passing.

The organization posted on Twitter that it would honor the 85-year-old Madden by lighting a torch as a tribute.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis lit the Al Davis memorial torch at 6:00 p.m. as it is the original kickoff time for Monday Night Football.

"Tonight I light the torch in honor of and tribute to John Madden and Al Davis, who declared that the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders Organization is the will to win."



Owner Mark Davis honors John Madden at 6 pm, the original kickoff time for Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/pTTJ7z0o52 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

The NFL said Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning and did not provide a cause.

Madden coaches the Oakland Raiders, leading his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. He stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football.

He also was the name behind the sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”