Las Vegas Raiders honor John Madden, Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders honored Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden Tuesday, Dec. 28 following the announcement of his passing.
The organization posted on Twitter that it would honor the 85-year-old Madden by lighting a torch as a tribute.
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis lit the Al Davis memorial torch at 6:00 p.m. as it is the original kickoff time for Monday Night Football.
The NFL said Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning and did not provide a cause.
Madden coaches the Oakland Raiders, leading his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. He stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football.
He also was the name behind the sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”