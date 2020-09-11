Las Vegas Raiders fans ready for start of ‘dream come true’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans will be wearing their silver and black today as the “Black Friday” tradition moves to the Raiders’ new home in Las Vegas. It’s the Friday before game day.

We’re two days away from the Raiders’ first game representing Las Vegas.

Raiders fan Lonnie Lucero, a longtime Las Vegas resident and local chef, has been waiting a long time.

“I’ve been here since 1975. I’ve been a Raiders fan since I was 5 years old. Dream come true, right here,” Lucero said.

“It’s Black Friday, Raider Nation. This right here is a lifelong dream. I never thought they’d come here.”

Lucero was decked out in a black jersey, ready for the day.

“There’s a lot of talk about tailgating and trying to get in here and see what we can do to compete with what was going on in Oakland … we’ve got some big shoes to fill out here as Raider fans,” Lucero said.

Lady Liberty at New York New York is in the spirit, sporting a Raiders jersey along with other fans across the valley.

The Raiders face the Caroline Panthers Sunday at 10 a.m., opening on the road in Charlotte.