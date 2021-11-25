Las Vegas Raiders defeat Dallas Cowboys, 36-33 OT

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by Jermaine Eluemunor (72), AJ Cole (6) and others after Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders defeat Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Carlson’s fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18.

All four of Brown’s interference penalties came on third-down incompletions.

The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a pass for a first down as Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining.

Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go. The Cowboys dropped to 7-4.