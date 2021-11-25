Las Vegas Raiders defeat Dallas Cowboys, 36-33 OT

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by Jermaine Eluemunor (72), AJ Cole (6) and others after Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders defeat Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Carlson’s fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18.

All four of Brown’s interference penalties came on third-down incompletions.

The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968.  

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a pass for a first down as Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining.

Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go. The Cowboys dropped to 7-4.

  • Fans look on as Las Vegas Raiders’ Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) defends as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a pass for a long gain in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) is stopped short of scoring on a two-point conversion attempt by Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, right rear, as tight end Dalton Schultz (86) looks on in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) gets past Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) as Pollard returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

