The sun sets behind Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation have announced that its annual 5K will benefit the nonprofit Hope Means Nevada.

In a partnership with Intermountain Health, the Raiders 5K will raise funds for Hope Means Nevada. The event will be held both virtually and, for the first time, in person.

“Hope Means Nevada is a quintessential partner not only for our upcoming Raiders 5K, but throughout the entire year,” Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said. “We have a responsibility to support our community, especially our youth; and joining forces with Hope Means Nevada helps us drive the message of awareness and the importance of mental health.”

Hope Means Nevada is a statewide nonprofit whose mission is to raise awareness for mental health in the fight to end teen suicide in Nevada. The group envisions a suicide-free Nevada in the future. While raising awareness around Nevada’s high rates of mental health challenges, Hope Means Nevada helps connect youth with desperately needed resources.

“Nevada used to be the number 1 state for suicide, and we have now bumped down on that list – which means we are making an impact, and we’re not going to stop,” said Julie Murray, co-chair of Hope Means Nevada. “The Raiders share our mission of inspiring a culture of healthy communities and we are so thankful to partner with them and their platform of getting the word out through this 5K.”

This year’s Raiders 5K will take place on Saturday, March 4 at Allegiant Stadium. The race will feature of series of age-group races: 18 and under, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and older.

Racers participating in person will start and finish the race at Allegiant Stadium. Runners will head north along Polaris Avenue and turn east along W. Hacienda Avenue before making the turnaround back toward the stadium at S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Source: Las Vegas Raiders

Race tickets are on sale now on the Raiders’ website and are limited in availability. In-person tickets start at $55, whereas virtual tickets start at $45. The deadline to register for the virtual race is Feb. 7. In-person registration will end on March 1.

Each participant will receive a Raiders 5K gift bag, which will include:

Raiders 5K t-shirt

Raiders 5K medal

Raiders 5K race bib

15% discount at The Raider Image

20% discount on Allegiant Stadium Tours

After the race, participants and guests will have access to the playing field where they can relax and take photos.