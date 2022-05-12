LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the team will be facing the Arizona Cardinals in its first regular season home game.

The teams will face off Sept. 18 in Allegiant Stadium, with kickoff slated for 1:25 p.m.

The team’s full NFL 2022 calendar schedule is listed below:

WEEK OPPONENT 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 2 Arizona Cardinals 3 at Tennessee Titans 4 Denver Broncos 5 at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night) 6 BYE 7 Houston Texans 8 at New Orleans Saints 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Indianapolis Colts 11 at Denver Broncos 12 at Seattle Seahawks 13 Los Angeles Chargers 14 at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night) 15 New England Patriots (Sunday Night) 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers 17 San Francisco 49ers 18 Kansas City Chiefs

The announcement of the Raiders first home opponent came just after the team also announced signing free agent wide-receiver Keelan Cole, joining the Raiders after playing for the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.