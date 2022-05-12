LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the team will be facing the Arizona Cardinals in its first regular season home game.

The teams will face off Sept. 18 in Allegiant Stadium, with kickoff slated for 1:25 p.m.

The team’s full NFL 2022 calendar schedule is listed below:

WEEKOPPONENT
1at Los Angeles Chargers
2Arizona Cardinals
3at Tennessee Titans
4Denver Broncos
5at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night)
6BYE
7Houston Texans
8at New Orleans Saints
9at Jacksonville Jaguars
10Indianapolis Colts
11at Denver Broncos
12at Seattle Seahawks
13Los Angeles Chargers
14at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night)
15New England Patriots (Sunday Night)
16at Pittsburgh Steelers
17San Francisco 49ers
18Kansas City Chiefs

The announcement of the Raiders first home opponent came just after the team also announced signing free agent wide-receiver Keelan Cole, joining the Raiders after playing for the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.