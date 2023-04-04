LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have what it takes to be a Raiderette?

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that the search has begun for “enthusiastic and talented candidates” for The Raiderettes.

Auditions will be held in person on Saturday, May 13 at Allegiant Stadium. Those interested must go to the Raiderettes website to pre-register for the audition process. The registration deadline is Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m.

Check-in for the preliminary round on May 13 begins at 8 a.m., with auditions starting at 9 p.m. Semi-finalists will be announced the same day. The final audition process will be a week-long process starting Tuesday, May 15.

Auditions will include an evaluation of dance ability, public speaking, and overall presentation. The Raiderettes website encourages candidates to “be prepared to share your enthusiasm and showcase your personality.”

Currently, The Raiderettes are holding classes to help prepare candidates for the auditions. These classes are open to all dancers looking to improve their skills, performance, and confidence. The classes are also available for those who are not eligible to audition this season but wish to get ahead of future auditions.