LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer was arrested on a DUI charge Sunday morning, according to jail records.

Teamer, 26, faces charges of DUI and a basic speeding violation for going 21-30 mph over the posted limit, records showed.

Teamer’s arrest comes just before the team’s Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Teamer has been with the Raiders since 2021.

He is scheduled to appear in court in April 2024.

The Raiders released the following statement:

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Roderic Teamer last night. The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”