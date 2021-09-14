Las Vegas QAnon conference finds new home with major Trump supporter

A QAnon conference originally scheduled to be held at a convention space near the Caesars Forum Shops has found a new home up the road, the I-Team confirmed Tuesday. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A QAnon conference originally scheduled to be held at a convention space near the Caesars Forum Shops has found a new home up the road, the I-Team confirmed Tuesday.

The Patriot Double Down event is now scheduled to be held at the Ahern Hotel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25. The hotel is located on Sahara Avenue just off the Las Vegas Strip. Prices to attend range from $650 for general admission to $3,000 for a VIP pass.

Earlier this month, Caesars Entertainment pulled the plug on the planned meeting, though no explanation was provided.

According to an email sent to attendees, conference leaders have bought out all of the hotel’s 203 rooms.

Speakers of the original event included former national security advisor Michael Flynn, though his name no longer appears on the Patriot Double Down website.

Don Ahern, the owner of Xtreme Manufacturing and the Ahern Hotel, is the Nevada Republican Party’s finance chairman and a major supporter of the former president. His Henderson business hosted a rally for the former president’s reelection campaign last September, violating COVID-19 directives.

A QAnon conference scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in October is no more. “We can confirm that the Patriot Double Down will no longer be held at Caesars Entertainment properties,” a Caesars rep says. — David Charns (@davidcharns) August 31, 2021

Last year, the Ahern Hotel hosted an Evangelicals for Trump event, which led the City of Las Vegas to issue it a citation. The hotel was also issued a civil penalty. This past August, the hotel lost a court challenge of occupancy limits.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that believes Trump will expose a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and declare martial law. Its followers have falsely claimed Trump will be reinstated as president.

Several attempts to contact the Ahern Hotel about the upcoming event went unanswered.