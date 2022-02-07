Las Vegas ‘Prom Closet’ returns bringing free, fashionable attire to teens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After taking a brief 2-year pause, due to the pandemic, a well-known spring season program geared towards helping students look and feel their best is back in action just in time for prom!

For many, high school memories are built on special moments such as school activities and dances. This year several students will get that chance thanks to Project 150’s Prom Closet.

(Credit: Project 150/Sandstone Photography)

The program gives local high school students the opportunity to receive fashionable prom attire for free.

Teens can choose from a selection of thousands of gently used dresses, tuxes, suits, and accessories.

Kelli Kristo is the executive director, for Project 150 and believes students should get the opportunity to enjoy this special stage in their lives without the worry of finances.

“We know how expensive it can be for families to buy formal attire, but we want high school students to look and feel their best and enjoy making memories at their fabulous prom,” said Kristo.

To join the free shopping event, students must register in advance online for an appointment time. A student I.D. is required and limited spots will be available for the event.

Project 150’s Las Vegas Prom Closet

WHERE: 505 East Capovilla, Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89119

WHEN: Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NOTE: For more information and to register for the event click HERE.

Project 150 is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2011 by local businessmen Don Purdue and Patrick Spargur.

The two heard about 150 homeless high school students at Rancho High School in Las Vegas who were in need of support over the Christmas break.

Since then, the nonprofit now serves more than 5,9000 registered and non-registered homeless and disadvantaged high school students in more than 75 schools in Southern Nevada.