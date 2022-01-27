NFL taking part in community events leading up to Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas is approaching fast and the community is already preparing with activities for the public to take part in. The NFL is hosting several community events in the week leading up to game day on Feb. 6.

Beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 2 the NFL is teaming up with Clark County Parks, the Raiders, and Verizon to help revitalize parts of Wetlands Park called the Green Wetlands Restoration Project. The event will feature local volunteers and students planting 1,200 native plants and trees.

Also on Feb. 2, is the Inspire Change Huddle Legacy Event at which the non-profit Comp-U-Dopt, along with the NFL and Latin Chamber of Commerce will be providing laptops and technical support to 200 local families in need.

On Thursday, Feb. 3 the NFL is partnering with the City of Henderson and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada for a Pro Bowl Community Day at Wells Park in Henderson. The event will focus on refurbishing and beautifying Wells Park as well as other activities such as packing bags for those in need.

Then on Friday, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 the NFL FLAG Championship being held from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM PT on Friday and 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT on Saturday at Heritage Park in Henderson. There will be 32 teams of boys and girls, ages nine to fourteen competing.

Also on Saturday, Feb 5 will be the Crucial Catch Youth Football All-star Game at Bishop Gorman High School. This event involves the American Youth Football’s top 8th-grade football players.