LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada lawmakers consider a bill that would place cameras in school zones, a principal at a Las Vegas valley school has had enough of drivers speeding when kids are being dropped off and picked up.

Raymond LeBoeuf of Mountain View Christian School says the issue is dangerous for students, parents, and guardians.

“It’s certainly cars that are going even beyond the regular speed limit of 35 miles an hour. There are cars that are trucking through there at you know, 40, 50 miles an hour,” Principal LeBoeuf said.

Mountain View Christian School is located between 13th Street and Maryland Parkway near Fremont Street.

LeBoeuf said the school has hired security to monitor 13th St. in the mornings and afternoons. However, in the three years since Mountain View moved to its current location, speeding has always been a problem.

He just wants drivers to follow the law.

“Even the people that are speeding get aggravated at our cars that are trying to turn in, and that’s a concern for an accident,” LeBoeuf said.

There is an effort in the Nevada Legislature to clamp down on speeding drivers. Democratic Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno has proposed AB93.

The legislation, if passed as currently written, would give municipalities and agencies the option to place a camera in school zones when school is in session. If a driver is caught speeding, they could face a civil penalty.

“I slow down when I get to the school zone, but not everyone around me does,” Monroe-Moreno said. “You’re not supposed to pass anyone in the school zone, but I often get passed up in the school zone.”

LeBoeuf said there is a 30-minute stretch during the afternoons that’s really bad when it comes to speeders.

He’s encouraging drivers to be mindful of the street signs and slow down.