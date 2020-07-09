Las Vegas Priest tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Diocese of Las Vegas was notified that a Priest from Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 4490 S Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV 89121, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Priest conducted Mass on Wednesday, July 8th in a mask and used hand sanitizer as Diocese protocol dictates.

The Priest was later notified the same day that he tested positive for the virus.

The following statement was released from The Diocese of Las Vegas:

“We have a moral and ethical obligation to notify anyone who attended the 8:30 a.m. Mass on July 8th at Holy Family Catholic Church that this Priest was in attendance and recommend that they seek testing. All individuals working at the Parish who have come in contact with the Priest have been notified to self-quarantine and will be tested,” Steve Meriwether, Director of Security for the Diocese of Las Vegas. The Diocese of Las Vegas

Out of an abundance of caution, the Parish is immediately closing for sanitization and cleaning and will be closed until further notice.

As part of the reopening process, Bishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas, established the Diocesan Restoration Council. The Council is responsible for outlining protocols each Parish must follow to meet CDC and SNHD health and safety guidelines.

Prior to reopening, each Parish submitted a plan to the Diocese that outlined how it planned to follow the established protocols.

These protocols include ensuring the current 50-person limit, temperature checks of everyone entering the Parish, social distancing requirements, face coverings for everyone over 10 years of age entering the Parish, cleaning and sanitization of the Parish between every Mass and continued limitations of Communion and the removal of Holy Water within the Parish.

All Diocese of Las Vegas buildings require a temperature check prior to entry, face coverings and are regularly cleaned and sanitized.