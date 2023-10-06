LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The downtown area was extra colorful as the annual Las Vegas Pride Parade kicked off on Friday.

The annual event is just one of many celebrations taking place throughout the weekend.

Thousands of people took over Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas including the parade’s grand marshall, former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Grand Marshall Oscar De La Hoya celebrates Las Vegas Pride Parade in downtown Las Vegas (KLAS)

The celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community will continue beginning at noon on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Craig Ranch Park where entertainment is scheduled throughout the day.

