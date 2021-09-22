Las Vegas PRIDE parade, festival and other events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Las Vegas PRIDE LGBTQ+ Night Parade will take place in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8 and Nevada Gov. Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak will be co-grand marshals, along with Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez, at the opening ceremony.
The opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade follows at 7 p.m.
The following day’s festival will be held — for the first time — in the city of North Las Vegas.
“We are thrilled to be together again to celebrate Las Vegas PRIDE live and in-person in Las Vegas, ” said Las Vegas PRIDE Board President Brady McGill. “And we are particularly excited to bring the Las Vegas PRIDE festival to our new home in North Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Park.”
The festival gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 9 at noon.
(COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at all events)
Las Vegas PRIDE Week scheduled events:
- Las Vegas PRIDE Kick-off Party and Turnabout
Saturday, October 2, 8 p.m.
Starbase, 3905 W. Diablo Drive
- Las Vegas PRIDE Family Bingo
Wednesday, October 6, 5 p.m.
The Westgate Resort Las Vegas, 3000 Paradise Road
- Las Vegas PRIDE Bingo Official After Party
Wednesday, October 6, 10 p.m.
On the Record at Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
- Las Vegas PRIDE Presents- Alyssa Edwards: Memoirs of a Traveling Queen
Thursday, October 7, 6 p.m.
The Westgate Resort Las Vegas, 3000 Paradise Road
Tickets available at ticketmaster.com starting at $25.
- Las Vegas PRIDE Parade
Friday, October 8, 6 p.m.
Downtown Las Vegas — 4th Street and Bridger Ave, Las Vegas
Pre-show with LGBTQ leaders, state and local officials hosted by Andrew Ryan & Jimmy Emerson begins at 6 p.m. Parade procession at 7 p.m. Stage, cash bar, food truck and exhibitors.
- He. She. They. x Bodywork- Las Vegas PRIDE Parade Official After Party
Friday, October 8, 10 p.m.
Discopussy, 512 Fremont Street
- Las Vegas PRIDE Festival
Saturday, October 9, noon to 11 p.m.
Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Rd, N. Las Vegas
Live music, Djs, exhibitors, kid’s zone, women’s artisan alley, urban pride stage and more! GA – $20, VIP-$60, $15- youth (ages 6-17) tickets at the gate only. Discounts for military, seniors and ADA at the gate only). Children 5 & under ar FREE.
- ClexaCon Ascension- Las Vegas PRIDE Official Women’s+ Party
Saturday, October 9, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The Havana Room, Tropicana Las Vegas
Tickets at clexacon.com
- Las Vegas PRIDE & ClexaCon Official Women’s+ Pool Party
Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Tropicana Resort
The official Las Vegas PRIDE pool party for women, trans and non-binary folks hosted by ClexaCon. Tickets at clexacon.com
- Las Vegas PRIDE LGBTQ+ Party
Sunday, October 17, noon to 7 p.m.
Ceasar’s Palace, Venus Pool