Las Vegas PRIDE parade, festival and other events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Las Vegas PRIDE LGBTQ+ Night Parade will take place in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8 and Nevada Gov. Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak will be co-grand marshals, along with Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez, at the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade follows at 7 p.m.

The following day’s festival will be held — for the first time — in the city of North Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to be together again to celebrate Las Vegas PRIDE live and in-person in Las Vegas, ” said Las Vegas PRIDE Board President Brady McGill. “And we are particularly excited to bring the Las Vegas PRIDE festival to our new home in North Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Park.”

The festival gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 9 at noon.

(COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at all events)

Las Vegas PRIDE Week scheduled events: