LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas PRIDE will be chock full of events during the first week of October, from the annual PRIDE parade to a hike and a pool party.

Las Vegas PRIDE first began 39 years ago, when a series of events was held at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada in May and June of 1983. Since then, with the exception of a few years, Las Vegas PRIDE events have been held every year.

Originally PRIDE events were held in June, but due to hot weather, they have been held in October since 2016. For more on the history of Las Vegas PRIDE, check out their website.

“We are so excited for the 2022 Las Vegas PRIDE Parade Downtown and to be back at Craig Ranch Park for the PRIDE Festival,” said Las Vegas PRIDE Board President Brady McGill. “This year’s theme, Beautiful Tomorrow, speaks to the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and the bright future we all have in Las Vegas.”

The lineup for the 2022 Las Vegas PRIDE events is as follows:

Wednesday, October 5 – PRIDE Family Bingo Held at the Events Center at Resorts World Las Vegas, located at 3000 S Las Vegas Boulevard Bingo Packs will start at $10, and can be purchased in advance here There will be a Charity Raffle, with sales to benefit Sin Sity Sisters Doors open at 6 p.m. and Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. Participants can RSVP now



Thursday, October 6 – Black Girl Magic Drag Concert A drag concert that celebrates black culture through the art of drag Held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, located at 3000 Paradise Road Performers include The Vixen, Honey Davenport, and Mariah Paris Balenciaga (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Held at 8 p.m., tickets start at $20 and may be purchased here



Friday, October 7 – Las Vegas PRIDE Parade The Parade Grandstand will be located at South 4th Street and East Bridger Avenue The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m. with the parade to start at 7 p.m. Beverage stations, food trucks, and exhibitors will be located at the Block Party on 4th Street



Saturday, October 8 – Las Vegas Pride Festival Celebrate Diversity at the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival where everyone is welcome! Held at Craig Ranch Regional Park, located at 628 West Craig Road The Festival begins at noon and goes until 11:00 p.m. A full list of the exhibitors and events can be found on the PRIDE website Tickets begin at $20 and can be purchased here



Saturday, October 8 – Get Married at PRIDE! The Las Vegas PRIDE 2022 Festival, will be holding a group wedding ceremony at 1 p.m. Wedding packages are available here



Saturday, October 8 – Official Festival After Party Held at The Garden, located at 1017 S 1st Street #180 The after-party starts at 10 p.m. More information here



Sunday, October 9 – Las Vegas PRIDE OUTside Hike A monthly event for all ages, Las Vegas PRIDE invites you to join October’s hike at the Historic Railroad Tunnels Meet at the trailhead before 10:15 a.m. To RSVP, visit this site. To learn more about this monthly event, visit the PRIDE OUTside webpage



Sunday, October 9 – Elevate PRIDE Pool Party Held at the Retro Pool at Sahara Las Vegas, located at 2535 S Las Vegas Boulevard Pool party begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Entry is free with RSVP 21+ Event

