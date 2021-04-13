Las Vegas preschoolers inspire hope through art while raising money for Make-A-Wish

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local preschoolers are inspiring hope, creating art, and helping grant wishes, and it’s all to benefit other kids who benefit from Make-A-Wish! The Learning Experience in Rhodes Ranch has a month-long fundraising campaign.

During April’s fundraiser, called “Art For Wishes,” little learners as young as three will work together to create a series of unique art projects. At the beginning of each week, the art projects will be introduced to preschoolers through an in-classroom video featuring a Make-A-Wish child’s story.

Parents and donors will also have an opportunity to win the special artwork created by the children during an art raffle that will be held at the end of the month.

The fundraising campaign is part of The Learning Experience’s one-of-a-kind philanthropy curriculum for preschoolers, which continuously teaches children about the value of kindness, inclusion, and helping others.

8 News Now Anchor Kirsten Joyce has more on the story.